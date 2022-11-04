Michigan Matters Election Spotlight: Mayors Duggan & Barnett plus Avery on Governor's race, economy & transit

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - As Election 2022 winds down Tuesday when voters finally head to the polls, the "Michigan Matters" roundtable of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett and Strategist Suzy Avery talked about the governor's race and others up for grabs on Nov. 8.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Political Strategist Susy Avery, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

They appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as they discussed the tightening race between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, the Attorney General's race, Secretary of State and others.

The roundtable also discussed the three statewide proposals before Michigan voters, with much of the focus on Proposal 3- which is about abortion choice. On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, the issue has become a hot topic in states across the nation.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Political Strategist Susy Avery, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

They also talked about the impact of the economy on voters and how much was under the watch of the governor.

Duggan and Barnett had an interesting exchange about regional transit (there are also regional proposals before voters in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb Counties).

The show also celebrates the upcoming induction of five trailblazers into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame this coming Wednesday in Detroit.

Natalie Hall, Statewide Development Director of Michigan Women Forward; Carol "Hutch" Hutchins, Winningest NCAA Softball Coach at the University of Michigan; and Corporal Dani Woods of the Detroit Police Department; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

Carol Hutchins, known as "Hutch" – the winningest softball coach in the NCAA who hung up her whistle as head coach of the University of Michigan Women's softball team after 38 seasons -- is being honored in the Hall of Fame as is Corp. Dani Woods, of the Detroit Police Department, for their leadership and advocacy. They both appeared on the show along with Natalie Hall, Statewide Development Director of the Michigan Women's Forward organization, which administers the Hall of Fame.

Also being inducted into the Hall of Fame-- Mary Kramer, Vice President and Director of Special Projects at Crain Communications, Esther Gordy Edwards of the Motown Historical Museum, and Mary Locke Petermann, a cellular biochemist known for her discovery animal ribosomes which has helped with cancer research.

Those five leaders will join 339 other women who have been inducted into Hall of Fame including First Lady Betty Ford, Rosa Parks and Diana Ross. For information on the organization or event: miwf.org

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit