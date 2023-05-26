Michigan Matters - Big 3 county executives weigh in, plus roundtable on politics

(CBS DETROIT) - The "Big Three" county executives, Macomb's Mark Hackel, Wayne's Warren Evan's and Oakland's Dave Coulter, talked about tidings of the Metro Detroit and gave a preview of the upcoming Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Conference on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Day parade. Greta Guest

The three leaders appeared in the Memorial Day weekend show with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about regional transit, the mental health crisis enveloping the state and country, and workforce development.

Coulter talked about his game plan of moving 500 county employees to a facility in downtown Pontiac, which is the county seat. Evans talked about revenue coming from Lansing for his county and how Detroit is getting a bigger percentage.

Hackel talks about a proposed new facility to help those with mental health issues.

Hackel also talked about appearing in the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day parade on Sunday, which is one of the largest in the country, and is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

The three also talked about the annual Mackinac Policy Conference kicking off Tuesday and staged by the Detroit Regional Chamber and what the hit issues on the island will be. Over 1,500 people will attend the event.

Susy Avery, Denise Ilitch and Coleman Young II with Michigan Matters senior producer/host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Coleman Young II – Detroit City Councilman, and GOP strategist Susy Avery appears to talk about politics as the 2024 presidential contest is heating up.

Avery, former chair of the Michigan GOP, talked about Trump, Ron DeSantis, who formally entered the race this week as did Tim Scott, and how Michigan will factor in.

Ilitch, who was approached by former President Barack Obama and others about running for governor some years ago, talked about her political future. She is currently a regent at the University of Michigan.

Young, son of former Mayor Coleman A. Young, didn't answer directly when pressed by Cain about rumors he might be considering a run for that position at some point.

The roundtable also talked about the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, zooming into the Motor City later this week as it makes its return to the streets of downtown Detroit after 32 years. They talked about how it will help the city and the image of the region.

