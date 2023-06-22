Michigan Matters - Are Biden and Trump too old for a second term, and Brenda Lawrence on inspiring the young generation

Mark Hackel, Denise Ilitch and Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II on a roundtable with Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Are President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump over the hill when it comes to serving a second term when the next president is elected in November 2024?

That question was debated on the "Michigan Matters" roundtable as Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Ilitch Enterprises CEO Denise Ilitch, and Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II talked about it and more during a far-flung conversation.

Biden, now 80, is the oldest serving president in American history. If successful in his re-election bid, he would be 82 when he took the oath of office for a second time.

Trump, now 77, who is leading in most polls in the 2024 GOP race, would be 79 if he prevails.

Brenda Lawrence

The roundtable talked about Michigan's role in the presidential contest in this special encore episode.

Hackel, a Democrat, talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about his unique county, known as the birthplace of the "Reagan Democrats," which helped elect Ronald Reagan as many Democrats there voted for the Republican California governor.

Hackel, Young, and Ilitch also discussed the growing mental health crisis and how the region is stepping up to help in different ways.

And former U.S. Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence talked with Cain about her job as Executive Director of Share The Honey, a national organization dedicated to social justice, civil rights, and inspiring dialogue through art.

Lawrence talked about working a few years ago with the late Congressman John Lewis while both served in Congress, which led her to Spill The Honey, an organization focusing on African Americans and Jewish people working together to tackle important social issues.

She discussed her goal of helping inspire a new generation to join in the ongoing fight for civil rights, social justice, and more.

