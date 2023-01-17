Michigan lawmakers work to expand Civil Rights for LGBTQ

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers in Lansing are looking to extend civil rights protections for the LGBTQ+ community. For 40 years, similar legislation to expand the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights to include sexual orientation and gender identity has failed.

In Ferndale, Pride flags wave in the windows as a symbol of inclusion for the LGBTQ community. Antonio David Garcia, executive director of Affirmations, said not everyone is as welcoming.

"We've had more threats in the last six months than I think we've received in the last 10 years," he said.

The threats resulted in the need for more security.

"We had to get those benches installed and inside are metal columns because we didn't want someone getting a head full of steam and coming through our front. We get threats called into our center, and personal threats mailed," Garcia said.

Garcia says it's important lawmakers in Lansing expand civil rights to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

"We've been fighting for those rights and equality for decades and decades. Again, the Queer community doesn't want anything more or less than the straight community," he said.

With Democratic leadership in Lansing, Garcia and Kevin Heard of the Detroit Regional LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce hope House Bill 4003 passes.

"it's important to us to not only be able to love and breath peacefully at home, but in the work place as well," Heard said.

"We do not believe Queer people should be discriminated against in housing, employment, or public accommodations," Garcia added.