Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year.

Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income.

"Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.

In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets.

Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel Hood said the majority is looking at a similar bill that will gradually be put in place by 2024.

"We don't want seniors to have to make difficult decisions. We don't want seniors to go cold over the winter months here, so we need let them know relief is coming," she said.

However, Beeler said people need relief now and can't wait a year. Which why he says, if the bill is passed, relief will happen this year.

Repealing the tax on senior pensions for those 67 years and older can deduct $40,000 from the state income tax, or $80,000 for couples filing jointly. Hood said that means more than $800 annually saved.

"Seniors who are living on a fixed income are some of the hardest hit so repealing the income tax on senior pensions is one of several ways that our state will pump money back into pockets," Hood said.

Both sides of the aisle are making sure working families see relief, too, by expanding Earned Income Tax Credits.

Democrats in Lansing have a plan to raise tax credits to 15%, while some Republicans are looking to raise it to 20% and would take place retroactively.