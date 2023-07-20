Mother, two sons rescued after strugging in water at Ludington beach

LUDINGTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A mother and her two young sons were rescued after struggling in the water at a beach in Ludington.

At about 12:46 p.m. on Monday, July 17, first responders were called to Stearns Beach after receiving reports of several people struggling in the water.

Ludington police say two boys, ages 7 and 10, were rescued from the water by four people who were walking near the north breakwater.

Off-duty Paw Paw police officer Eric Rottman was at the beach and jumped in to rescue the boys, along with Chelsea Rottman, Frank Schwartz, and Megan Styf.

The mother of the two boys, a 39-year-old Hudsonville woman, was also rescued after she went into the water to get the boys.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and has since been released.

No other injuries were reported.

"The Ludington Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors about the hazards associated with swimming near breakwater structures and the importance of observing the no swimming area boundaries," said Ludington police. "It is especially dangerous to swim next to breakwater structures during rough conditions."