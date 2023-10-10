Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old Michigan boy

Authorities continue to search for a 3-year-old boy missing from his Clinton County home. Clinton County Sheriff's Office

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office are continuing the search for a 3-year-old boy who left his home Monday afternoon.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, its dispatch received a call about a child missing from S. Bauer Road, north of Clark Road in Watertown Township.

The boy was last seen wearing gray and blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt. He has autism and is non-verbal, authorities say.

Units worked through the night and did not locate the missing boy. They continued the search Tuesday morning with volunteers.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, they do not need any more new volunteers to join the search at this time.

Individuals who live in the area are asked to check out buildings, vehicles and trees for the boy. Anyone with information should call 911.