Metro Detroit food truck gives away more than a thousand free burgers to community

After being closed a month for renovation, The Burger Truck reopened by giving back free burgers to its loyal customers Monday.

It happened outside the Sunoco gas station location at 10000 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

That's where Abdula, the truck's owner, says his business first began.

"It started right here. This gas station owner here at the Sunoco station, 10000 Michigan Avenue. He was the only person to say yes to me. There was about 100 people that rejected us and finally I told this guy can I pop up a food truck at the station and he was like yes," Abdula said.

Abdula, born in Iraq, says he immigrated to the Metro Detroit area when he was a kid.

"Came to America and now I am living the American Dream. I'm about to tear up just talking about it," Abdula said.

After being able to build his business from just one location to four, Abdula wanted to give back.

"We got like a thousand burgers today and I think there are more than one thousand people here," Abdula said.

For nearly four hours, burgers and lemonade both were free from everyone's favorite truck.

"They giving out free burgers to the community. That's awesome," one man said.

"I think it's good for the community. It's giving to everybody, they are giving back." another lady exclaimed.

From the food truck window, down the block and around the corner, more than one thousand people showed up to order.

"I swear to god, I just drive sometimes, and I start tearing up. I can't even believe this happened. Where did all this come from?" Abdula said holding back tears.

It is more than he ever planned for, but Abdula says there is no price on putting smiles on people's faces.

"It's time for me to give back to the world. This community has always given me and given me and given me and it's time for me to give back to this community. This is just the beginning," Abdula says.

For more information on hours and location(s), visit The Burger Truck on Instagram.