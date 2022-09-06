Metro Detroit cider mill opens for another season with a focus on tradition

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With Labor Day behind us, many say it's the unofficial kickoff to fall, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting a local cider mill?

"Our opening was fabulous," said Melanee Peltz Radner, co-owner of Franklin Cider Mill.

The Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills first opened its doors in 1837. It was a grist mill, the only one in Oakland County where a farmer could sell wheat for cash.

Today, the cider mill said they process between 8 and 12 hundred bushels of apples a season.

"Our apple cider is pure apples," said Radner. "It takes 60 apples to make one gallon of cider, if you can believe that. We press everything. And you can come watch the process where the apples get washed, they come down, everything is a phenomenal process."

It's a process that's been a family tradition for decades.

"It has been in my family for over 60 years," said Radner. "I'm the third generation, so to keep this around for as long as we have and to keep it going for generation to generation is our family's goal. It feels so good to get there opening day and see all the familiar faces."

Franklin Cider Mill is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., through November 27.

