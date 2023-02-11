Members of Detroit mosque line up to donate to earthquake victims

At the Islamic Center of Detroit, hundreds of worshippers gathered for Friday prayer.

"As Muslim, we are obligatory to pray the Jumuah (Friday prayer). Jumuah means together, gathering," ICD Executive Director Sufian Nabhan explains.

Located just outside the prayer hall were long lines of people donating by cash or credit card to Mercy-USA to support earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

"It's good to see people that you know, care," Mercy-USA volunteer Osaid Habib said. "We are trying to supply ready to eat meals, clothes, all that type of stuff that people need."

But as Habib explains, collecting donations for people in need is not only a responsibility, in this case. it is personal.

"We have staff in Turkey that got affected by the earthquake. Most of them, some of them lost their loved ones, their families. Some of them are homeless right now," Habib says.

For Dearborn resident Adam Abusalah, being able to give back is a blessing.

"We have fundraising efforts every week but I think one thing today which was different was we've seen a long line at the table. I think that's because this earthquake and the story of the earthquake impacted everyone," Abusalah says.

And while Nabhan says raising money for local charities and nonprofits has become what they do on weekly basis at ICD, this time is different.

"We have actually workers who attacked who lost some family members in Turkey and Syria," Nabhan says. "This is very important. I mean, sometimes people think that my $1,000 or my $1000 or $10 is not going to make a difference. It does make a difference."

