Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion after no one wins $785 million grand prize

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot so Friday night's grand prize will be near the billion dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions says. And that number could grow if enough tickets are purchased.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, and Mega Ball 18.

Friday's jackpot would be the fourth biggest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history, including Powerball.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions pot of gold bigger than $1 billion was July 29, in Illinois — a $1.337 billion prize.

"In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday's estimated prize," Mega Millions says. "The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Two years ago, a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021," and July's in Illinois.

There have been 23 drawings since the jackpot was last won on October 14.

Last month, a single winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in lottery history. Its winner still hasn't been announced.

The $940 million is what a winner who takes the annuity option would get. That's paid out in 29 annual installments. But winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing will be at least an estimated $483.5 million.

Federal taxes are taken out and, depending on where the winner lives, state taxes are, as well.

And jackpots are split when more than one winning ticket is sold.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a gargantuan one-in-302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.