Luxury fashion retailer McMullen opens Detroit pop-up boutique

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit continues to grow as a high-fashion destination.

On Friday, luxury fashion designer Sherri McMullen opened a pop-up shop in partnership with real estate developer Bedrock. This is McMullen's first brick-and-mortar location outside of California.

"McMullen is excited to open a pop-up in Detroit, a city much like Oakland, with a rich history and culture, and generally underrepresented in the fashion industry," Sherri McMullen said. "We look forward to tapping into the city's arts, entertainment and food scene, and engaging in meaningful conversations with the Detroit community both through our unique assortment of up-and-coming designers and also through facilitating connections and knowledge sharing."

During the store's opening day, a steady stream of visitors came to browse and shop. One customer, Alyia Hines, is a long-time online patron who was excited to learn of McMullin's new Detroit location.

"Beautiful, beautiful clothes," said Hines. "To have that in the city, and particularly in the city and not having to go out to the suburbs is a wonderful thing. I just came from work, so I can just pop down and do that."

McMullen

Vogue named McMullen as one of the top boutiques in the country.

The Woodward shop carries clothing, accessories and home décor from designers such as Christopher John Rogers, Proenza Schouler and Tracy Reese, a Detroit native.

"I am so excited that McMullen has chosen to pop up in Detroit! Sherri McMullen is a retail maverick and a true merchant with an incredible eye for exciting, wearable fashion," said Reese.

McMullen is not the first luxury brand to open recently. Gucci opened its doors in August on Library Street.

"It signifies that they see what's going on in Detroit," said Hines. "Detroit has always been a vibrant city and I think that they're recognizing all the wonderful artistic talent, all the wonderful people and energy we have in the city and they're investing. I love to see it, it's great."

The pop-up will be open for the next six months at 1419 Woodward Ave.

Store hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.