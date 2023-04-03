Man shot by police after displaying handgun at Ford Wayne Integral Stamping and Assembly Plant

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police were forced to shoot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at the Ford Wayne Integral Stamping and Assembly Plant on Saturday.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the facility, located at 37500 Van Born Road in Wayne. Wayne Police say they received multiple 911 calls from the plant, reporting that the man had a gun.

When officers arrived, they gave the man several commands to put down the weapon. After the man allegedly pointed his gun at them, one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was immediately detained and first aid was rendered. He was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation. The suspect has not been identified.