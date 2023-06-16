Man injured after loose tire strikes pick-up on I-75 at Davison Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 63-year-old man is critically injured after a loose tire strikes his pick-up, causing a crash Friday on Interstate 75 at Davison Freeway.

Michigan State Police say the driver was traveling northbound on the freeway when another vehicle traveling southbound lost a tire. A preliminary investigation reveals the tire crossed the median wall and struck the 63-year-old's vehicle in the windshield.

Police found the pick-up against the wall with the driver unconscious inside.

"The roof of the vehicle was caved in and prevented personnel from accessing the driver for treatment. Troopers utilized a chain and pulled the vehicle away from the wall and successfully removed the victim from the driver's compartment as he needed immediate care," MSP tweeted.

Police say the 34-year-old driver in the other vehicle is cooperating.

Northbound I-75 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.