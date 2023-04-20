Man charged in killing of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews pleads guilty

(CBS DETROIT) - A man has pleaded guilty Thursday in the murder of WWJ Newsradio overnight anchor Jim Matthews.

Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 at Matthews' home in the 33000 block of Bayview Drive in Chesterfield Township. Williamson allegedly hit Matthews, 57, in the head with a hammer several times and slit his throat.

His 35-year-old girlfriend and 5-year-old daughter escaped the home, but their 10-year-old son was found in a closet bound and suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

Williamson, who had been friends with Matthews' girlfriend, had an extensive criminal history and was found in the home with self-inflicted wounds and having an overdose.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.