Man burned in Inkster house explosion
INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was burned after his house exploded in Inkster Tuesday morning.
The explosion happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 26000 block of Penn Street near Inkster's border with Dearborn Heights.
Fire officials tell CBS News Detroit that DTE Energy was installing service to the home from the street when the explosion happened.
A man in his 50s was living at the home and was burned by a fireball. He was taken to the University of Michigan Health's burn center. The man's condition is currently not known.
DTE Energy released the following statement on the incident:
DTE Energy is at the scene of an incident at a home in Inkster. We understand an individual has been transported to a local hospital, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, and we are working with local authorities to investigate.
Safety is our top priority, and our crews are working with first responders to ensure safety in the area.
Our teams focus on maintaining the safety and integrity of our system of underground natural gas pipes through a robust program of inspections, maintenance and upgrades. As always, we urge anyone who may smell or suspect a gas leak to call 911, then contact DTE at 800.947.5000 (or your natural gas provider).
for more features.