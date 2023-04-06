Man hits Warren store clerk with frozen fish after learning fish counter was closed, officials say

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is charged after police say he hit a Warren store clerk with a frozen fish after learning that the fish counter was closed.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, MD Jobul Hussain was charged with one count of aggravated assault. He was arraigned on Monday in Warren District Court and was given a $5,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors say at about 7:13 p.m. on Sunday, Hussain went to the fish counter at Desi Fruit Markey on Nine Mile Road. A store clerk informed Hussain that the counter closed at 7 p.m. due to Ramadan, which angered him.

Officials say that's when he grabbed a 4-pound hilsa fish from the freezer and hit the clerk in the head.

The clerk was taken to the hospital and has since returned to work.

"I never thought I'd have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted. A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.