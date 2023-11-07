Macomb County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing man outside apartment complex

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 60-year-old Mount Clemens man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a man with a pocket knife outside an apartment complex on Nov. 3.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, a 53-year-old victim approached the suspect, Mark Wallace, who was using a grill in the common area of an apartment complex on the 100 block of Cass Avenue in Mount Clemens. When the victim approached Wallace, deputies say the two men got into a heated argument, and Wallace stabbed the victim twice and punctured a tire on the victim's moped.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say a pocket knife was later recovered from Wallace's apartment.

Wallace was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder and malicious destruction of property. He was issued a $50,000 bond, no 10% cash/surety.