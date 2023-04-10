4 killed, 8 injured in downtown Louisville shooting; suspected gunman dead

At least four people were killed in a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville and at least eight others were hospitalized, police said. The suspected gunman was also dead, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters it appeared the gunman used to work at the bank. It wasn't immediately clear if the gunman was killed by responding officers or died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Humphrey said.

At least two of the wounded people are police officers, Humphrey said. He said two of the injured were in critical condition, including one officer.

"There is no active danger known to the public at this time," Humphrey said.

Police earlier said they were responding to an "active aggressor" and the FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

Louisville Metro Police deploy for an "active police situation" that includes mass casualties near Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, April 10, 2023. Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network via REUTERS

The shooting happened at an Old National Bank branch downtown, Humphrey said. Officials urged people to avoid the area.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter.

Caleb Goodlett told CBS affiliate WLKY-TV he received a call from his wife who works at the bank at 8:30 a.m. She was calling from inside a vault and she told him there was a gunman in the bank, Goodlett told the station.

Goodlett said his wife asked him to call the police. When he called 911, he was told police were already responding.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.