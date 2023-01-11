Looking ahead: Day one of the Legislative Session

Lansing, Mich (CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday was day one of the legislature and the rotunda was packed. Day one came with more than just swearing in the newly-elected, or re-elected, lawmakers, but it's also a historic legislature. For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats are the majority. Making Republicans like Representative Graham Filler, a minority.

"The public doesn't see these things. If it bleeds, it leads. They see what's sexy and what people are fighting about. If they knew we work together all the time maybe they'd have a different perspective on politics, so I intend to take that mentality whether I'm in the majority or minority," he said.

Filler said going into this session, his focuses are small businesses, giving money back to Michiganders and public safety.

"How do we support our law enforcement? How do we retain them? How do we recruit them? Good cops equal safe communities," Filler said.

Democratic Representative Kevin Coleman said his focuses are good jobs and investing into Michigan.

"Better infrastructure, invest in education, get rid of that retirement tax, and repeal right to work. I think that's what we should do day one," Coleman said.

As supply chain issues and teacher shortages continue to impact communities, Coleman and Filler said they know it's crucial to address those issues.

"We do have a teacher shortage in Michigan. It's a job that's really respected and should be well paid. Making sure those benefits are attractive and want to get into those positions," Coleman said.

Filler said he'll continue fighting to make Michigan an attractive place to live, work and play.

"If your roads are bad, people aren't going to want to drive and travel to live here. If there aren't teachers to teach the kids, then no kids will come here. Hopefully we do attractive things to make Michigan attractive," Filler said.