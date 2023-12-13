Watch CBS News
Lodge Freeway in Detroit closes after hit-and-run, semi fuel leak

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

Northbound Lodge Freeway closed at 7 Mile Road due to fuel spill
(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit is currently closed after a hit-and-run involving a semi-truck led to a fuel leak. 

At about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Detroit Regional Communications Center received reports of a crash that was blocking traffic on northbound M-10 (Lodge) near 8 Mile Road.

When troopers arrived, they discovered a black Saab 93 blocking the right and center lanes and a semi-truck on the right shoulder.

MSP determined the driver in the Saab hit the semi-truck and then ran away from the scene.

The fuel tank of the semi-truck was damaged, and about 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled across the freeway lanes.

State police notified the Detroit Fire Department for hazmat fuel clean-up and to remove the vehicles.

The freeway is closed at northbound M-10 and 7 Mile Road. It will be reopened once the clean-up process is complete. No one was injured and the suspect driver is at large.

"This is another example of a driver turning a crash into something more serious," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you are involved in a crash, stop and notify police. It really is that simple."

