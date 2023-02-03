Local businesses celebrates Black History Month through pop-up shops

(CBS DETROIT) - A local business is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing black entrepreneurs.

And they're doing it through pop-up shops.

CBS News Detroit's Cryss Walker made a stop at Gwendolyn's Peace in Warren where vendors gathered to put their goods on the market.

The items available range from jewelry to homemade soaps and candles, plus gourmet food.

Brittany Battle is the owner of Gwendolyn's Peace.

She says the pop-up shop is designed to bring black business owners together under one roof to circulate money in the community.

"Our community in a way, kind of unfortunately lost a little touch when it comes to supporting each other and building our community and putting that money into each other so our community can be stronger like how it was like with the Black Wall Street, like going back to the 1920s," Battle said.

"Everybody put money into each other so, it made our community strong. I want to get it back to that point again."

The pop-up shop returns every Friday through the month of February at 26080 Groesbeck Highway in Warren from noon to 5 p.m.