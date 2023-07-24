Livonia nurse struck, killed while pushing patient in wheelchair

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has died after police say she was struck by a vehicle while pushing a patient in a wheelchair on Sunday in Livonia.

Police say at about 9:42 a.m. on July 23, they received a call about an "uncooperative patient who walked out of the facility and laying in the eastbound lanes of Five Mile Road."

Several nurses picked up the patient and put her in a wheelchair to take her back to the facility. That's when an 80-year-old driver swerved to avoid the wheelchair and struck the 42-year-old nurse.

The nurse, from Plymouth, was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver, who suffered minor injuries, also struck two vehicles.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Majestic Care issued the following statement on Monday:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Care Team member's family, friends, and colleagues as they cope with this unimaginable loss. She was an amazing care giver that provided exceptional care to residents and created magic for all those around her. We recognize with admiration the dedicated care she gave serving as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and the calling she answered by always putting the lives of residents as a top priority."

The facility says it will be providing grief counseling and support services for staff and residents. The staff says it is cooperating with police as an investigation is ongoing.

"We are committed to maintaining a safe and secure work environment for all our Care Team members, and this accident has reminded us of the importance of workplace safety," the facility says.

"Majestic Care is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to understand what happened and to prevent similar occurrences in the future."