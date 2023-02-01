Kelly Vaughen Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Kelly Vaughen is a reporter and weekend evening anchor for CBS News Detroit. She is thrilled to make Michigan her home!

Before moving to Detroit, Kelly reported in Salt Lake City, Utah. There she covered multiple high-profile crimes, including the case of "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow, and the search for Gabby Petito.

Kelly reported live on-air for eight hours straight during the Salt Lake City riot in May 2020, and heavily covered the underground world of human trafficking in Utah. She reported from the frontlines of natural disasters including wildfires, windstorms, floods, and avalanches.

In 2022 Kelly traveled to Ukraine to report on the evacuation of high-risk Ukrainian orphans amid the war with Russia.

Before Utah, Kelly worked in Huntsville, Alabama, where she covered everything from politics to education, to tornados and the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Kelly earned her master's degree in journalism and public affairs from American University, in Washington D.C.

Before her journalism career Kelly was a professional dancer, dancing for the NBA team, the Washington Wizards, and the NFL team the New York Jets.

Kelly earned her undergraduate degree from Hofstra University in Long Island, New York, where she majored in journalism and was a captain of their national championship winning dance team.

Kelly is originally from Northern Virginia, where she grew up as a competitive figure skater, and writer for her high school newspaper.

Kelly is excited to be a part of the CBS News Detroit team. Connect with her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.