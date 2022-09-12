Jeff Skversky Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Jeff Skversky joins CBS News Detroit from WPVI-TV, the ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, where he was a sports anchor, reporter and host for 13 years.

During his time in Philadelphia, Jeff co-hosted coverage for big stories including the Eagles Super Bowl Parade, the NFL Draft, NFL International Series, as well as reported from the World Series, Stanley Cup Final, NBA Draft and Final Four.

Jeff has reported from the White House multiple times, as well as internationally in London and Montreal, and has traveled extensively across the United States for various stories over his career.

The Temple University graduate brings more than 20 years of television experience to CBS News Detroit with previous stops that also include FOX29 Philadelphia, CBS St. Louis, NBC Syracuse and NBC Atlantic City.

Jeff enjoys spending time with his wife and kids, as well as going to the beach.

You can follow Jeff on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.