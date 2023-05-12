Jamie Foxx has been out of the hospital for weeks, his daughter says

Jamie Foxx recovering after "medical complication" Jamie Foxx recovering after "medical complication," family says 00:20

Jamie Foxx's daughter says her dad has been out of the hospital for weeks after suffering a health complication last month. Corrine Foxx shared the update on Instagram after reports that Foxx's condition had worsened surfaced online.

On her Instagram story, Corrine shared another account's Instagram post that had incorrectly reported Foxx's loved ones were "preparing for the worst." In an effort to debunk the report, she wrote: "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

The account deleted their incorrect report and Corrine's story has since disappeared, but Entertainment Tonight obtained screenshots.

Corrine added, "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

In April, Corrine said in a statement her father had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed condition. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on Instagram. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

Earlier this month, Foxx posted his first public statement on Instagram. "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed," the 55-year-old wrote.

The star received an outpouring of support in the comments of his post. "Yesssss!!!! Take all the time you need bro!!!!" Keenan Thompson wrote.

"love you, Jamie," Halle Berry commented.

Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, also has a 13-year-old daughter named Annalise.

The actor, who won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2005 for his portrayal of Ray Charles in "Ray," has appeared in films like "Django Unchained," "Dream Girls," and "Collateral," for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Nick Cannon has been filling in as co-host for Foxx on the show "Beat Shazam," which Corrine also co-hosts, according to CBS Los Angeles.