Ibrahim Samra Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Ibrahim Samra joined the CBS Detroit news team as a multi skilled journalist in September 2022.

For Ibrahim, it is his first time in Motown but second stop in the Midwest as a Multi Media Journalist. Ibrahim made his debut as a journalist after joining South Bend's "hometown station" WNDU-16 in December 2018.

By 2022, Ibrahim served as one of the market's lead evening newscast reporters covering a wide range of stories including the COVID-19 pandemic, the infamous Delphi Murders, Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame, Benton Harbor Water Crisis, 2020 Pete Buttigieg Presidential Campaign, 2018 Indiana Bus Crash, and more.

Most notably, Ibrahim's work landed him his first Emmy nomination as a journalist in December 2021, just two years after joining the industry. He also is a 2021 Indiana SPJ Award winner.

In May 2018, Ibrahim earned a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalist from Columbia College Chicago. There, he was taken under the wing of some of the industry's top media professionals from news outlets including CBS-Chicago, WGN, ABC7, Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times. As a college student, Ibrahim's coverage of the LaQuan McDonald protests received local and national coverage. He also reported on the Chicago Mayoral Election, NFL Draft, as well as interned for NBC Chicago, food guru Steve Dolinsky, Foodseum Chicago and Frequency TV.

When he is not in the newsroom for longer than he should be, Ibrahim is likely laughing, smiling, debating who has the best pizza in town, or reliving his Oak Lawn High School days by dishing out L's (losses) at your local basketball court.

However, where Ibrahim holds the most pride is his Palestinian heritage, as well as his family in his hometown of Oak Lawn, Ill. Ibrahim has had the privilege to call many places his home. Thankfully for him, Detroit is now on that list.

Want to know more about Ibrahim or have a story idea to share, feel free to reach out by contacting his email Ibrahim.Samra@paramount.com