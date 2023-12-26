Watch CBS News
Garden City police close Ford and Venoy intersection for investigation

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The intersection of Ford and Venoy roads in Garden City is closed Tuesday morning for a police investigation.

At 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, the Garden City Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area due to the investigation.

Police say the intersection will be closed in all directions for the next few hours. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

