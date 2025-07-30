Frozen ground beef that may be contaminated with metal recalled in several states

Ada Valley Meat Company is recalling more than 1,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen ground beef that may be contaminated with metal, according to federal health officials.

In an alert posted Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the frozen ready-to-eat item was packed in 20-pound cardboard box cases and shipped to establishments and distributors in California, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The labels of the recalled items will include the following:

Pack date May 28, 2025, with lot code 35156

Pack date May 30, 2025, with lot code 35157

Label of recalled product from Ada Valley Meat Company Courtesy of the USDA

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint reporting that pieces of metal were found in the product, but there have been no confirmed reports of injury, according to the announcement.

The agency said it's concerned some products may be in institutional freezers, urging any institution that has the beef not to serve it, and instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with additional questions can contact Ada Valley Gourmet Foods President Gerrit Rozeboom at gerrit@adavalley.com.

This isn't the first recall this year to include potential metal contamination. In January, nearly 25,000 pounds of frozen taquitos were recalled because they may have contained pieces of metal. And in March, Chomps recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of beef and turkey sticks because of potential metal fragments.