From sunflowers to apples; apple orchards preparing for fall

(CBS DETROIT) - "Sunflowers insinuate happiness," says Jacqlyn Bradford of Blake Farms.

A cloudy Labor Day isn't casting a shadow on the happiness sunflower picking brings. Blake's Sunflower Festival welcomed people and families looking to find some sun on a gloomy day. Bradford says sunflowers are a great way to reflect the happiness of people, which is why they decided to put on the festival over the holiday weekend.

"To create a festival surrounding that I think is really special," Bradford says.

Not only are the sunflowers being picked.. but some are diving right into the apples.

"Labor Day's a really exciting time for us, it's kicking off the fall season," says Kaley Pittsley, customer experience director for Blake's Farms.

She says they're seeing a record crop this year when it comes to apples and patrons have already started picking. Pittsley has been with Blake's for just over 5 years. as she was climbing the ranks to her current position.. she has seen the farm grow.. most recently with their acquisition of the former Erwin Orchards in South Lyon.

Pittsley says her favorite part of the role is seeing families come out and continue tradition.

"Generations come out year after year with their family and just offer that really fun, fall memory and it's just cool to see everyone light up. It's a fall season that brings joy and happiness," Pittsley added.