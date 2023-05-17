Watch CBS News
Freighter runs aground near Belle Isle

(CBS DETROIT) - A 639-foot freighter carrying a cargo of salt has run aground in the Detroit River off Belle Isle Wednesday morning. 

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the M/V Mark W. Barker "ran soft aground" around 8 a.m. Wednesday off Belle Isle. The Coast Guard says no injuries, pollution or damage was reported. 

The freighter was freed after 12 p.m. Wednesday and set to be anchored at a Belle Isle anchorage area to allow the Coast Guard to investigate and assess and damages and repairs. 

The Mark W. Barker launched in July 2022 as the first bulk carrier to be built on the Great Lakes in more than 35 years. The Interlake Steamship Company christened the ship in September 2022. 

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM

