Freeze dried fruit sold at Sam's Club recalled due to listeria contamination

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling boxes of Member's Mark freeze dried fruit due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness.

In an alert Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company discovered the problem affecting some 15-count boxes of "Member's Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack" after internal product testing. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled boxes are marked with UPC 1 93968 50900 2 and included varied lot codes and use-by dates, which can be found listed on the FDA's website.

A variety pack of Member's Mark freeze dried fruit. FDA

The product was distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025, and sold in Sam's Club retail stores in 42 states, which are listed below.

Officials are urging people not to eat the product. Consumers should discard it and visit any Sam's Club for a full refund, the FDA says.

Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with a bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that people may also experience a stiff neck and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue.

Some people are at higher risk of severe cases and even death, including those who are pregnant, newborns, adults 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers with questions about the product may contact the company's customer service department at 1-770-387-0451, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Here is the list states where the products were sold:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming