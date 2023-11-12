Watch CBS News
Forecast for the week of November 13, 2023

By Stacey DuFord

We are starting off the week under sunny skies, but will see breezy conditions during the daylight hours on Monday, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The winds calm down on Tuesday and cooler air moves in, but temperatures still remain above average and in the 50s. 

We are also expecting to see dry conditions throughout most of the work week. The next chance of rain will most likely arrive in the overnight hours Thursday into Friday. 

We could reach 60 degrees on Thursday (the record high for that date is 69 degrees set in 1953).

It looks like a good week for finishing up any yard work or getting a head start on any outdoor holiday decorations. 

First published on November 12, 2023 / 8:37 PM EST

