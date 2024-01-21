Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit forecast for the week of January 22, 2024

By Stacey DuFord

(CBS DETROIT) - There's more winter weather on the way, but we'll see warmer temperatures, too. 

Monday

Some light snow is possible during the day on Monday, mainly north of M-59, with minor accumulation before a system bringing widespread precipitation moves in overnight Monday.

Tuesday

Freezing rain, snow, sleet, and rain are all possible as temperatures rise throughout the day on Tuesday. We can expect to see mostly snow north of I-69 and mostly rain south of I-94 down to the Ohio border. Between I-94 and I-69 is the transition zone where we might see all forms of precipitation before the system moves out.

Monday night

Motorists should expect some icing on the roads, which could slow down your commute on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday commute

As warmer air moves in, the precipitation will transition to all rain. Expect scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the bright side, we're expecting to see high temperatures above 40 degrees for the end of the week.

Stacey DuFord
