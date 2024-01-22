Ford Field hosting Detroit Lions NFC championship watch party

(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in 32 years, the Detroit Lions will play in the NFC championship game, and even though it's not a home game, fans will still be able to watch the game at Ford Field.

After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 Sunday, the team will host a watch party at the stadium so fans can watch the Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be shown on all the video boards and display screens at Ford Field.

Tickets for the watch party go on sale at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22. Presale for Lions Loyal Members went live at 10 a.m. There is a 10-ticket limit for the event.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the game will start at 6:30 p.m.

Fans will have access to 100 Level Concourse and reserved seating in Ford Field's lower bowl, and the store will be open for fans to purchase new Lions gear.

In addition, the event will feature appearances from the team's cheerleaders, drumline and Roary!

A portion of the proceeds from the watch party will go to the Detroit Lions Foundation for Youth & High School Sports.