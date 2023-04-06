Watch CBS News
First responders on scene of townhouse explosion in Mt. Clemens

/ CBS Detroit

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a townhouse explosion Wednesday night in Mt. Clemens.

Authorities say the explosion happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Drive and N. Rose Street. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, neighbors and the people inside the unit were evacuated.

Officials did not immediately release information of any reported injuries.

