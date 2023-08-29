Watch CBS News
Authorities continue to search for 14-year-old Detroit girl missing since Aug. 14

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities continue to search for a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Aug. 14. 

Three photos of Lily, who has been missing from her Detroit home since Aug. 14.  Detroit Police Department/FBI Detroit

Lily Aguila-Flores was last seen at about noon on Monday, Aug. 14, in the 17300 block of Ilene. 

Detroit police say Aguila-Flores left her home without permission and did not return. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue dress. 

She is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-267-4600 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

