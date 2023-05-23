Farmington Hills police search for missing 15-year-old last seen leaving high school
(CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Zakkiyya Hall, who was last seen on Monday.
Police say the teen was seen at about 2 p.m. leaving Walled Lake Western High School.
Zakkiyya is described as 5 feet tall, about 100 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket, and white Nike "Air Force One" shoes with her hair in a bun.
Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills Police Department's command desk at 248-871-2509.
