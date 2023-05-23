Farmington Hills police search for missing 15-year-old last seen leaving high school

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 23, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 23, 2023

Zakkiyya Hall Farmington Hills Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Zakkiyya Hall, who was last seen on Monday.

Police say the teen was seen at about 2 p.m. leaving Walled Lake Western High School.

Zakkiyya is described as 5 feet tall, about 100 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket, and white Nike "Air Force One" shoes with her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills Police Department's command desk at 248-871-2509.