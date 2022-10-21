Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty in Oxford school shooting, prosecutor says

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday.

Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in Oakland County, officials say.

FILE - This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. Crumbley is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) / AP

"We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims," David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, told the Associated Press.

Crumbley, 16, is due in court Monday. A message from The Associated Press seeking comment was left for his lawyers.

He was 15 when the shooting occurred. Crumbley's parents had been summoned to school that day to discuss their son's ominous writings. A teacher had found a drawing with a gun pointing at the words, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me."

James and Jennifer Crumbley had said they would get him counseling but declined to take Ethan home, according to investigators.

Separately, the Crumbleys are facing involuntary manslaughter charges, a rare case of prosecutors trying to make parents responsible for a school shooting. They are accused of making a gun accessible to their son and ignoring his need for mental health treatment.

"Put simply, they created an environment in which their son's violent tendencies flourished. They were aware their son was troubled, and then they bought him a gun," prosecutors said in a court filing.

The Crumbleys said they were unaware of Ethan's plan. They also dispute that the gun was easy to get at home.

Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling were killed, while six students and a teacher were injured.

In court documents, prosecutors have revealed portions of Ethan Crumbley's personal journal. He said his grades were poor and that his parents hated each other and had no money.

"This just furthers my desire to shoot up the school or do something else," the teen wrote.

All three Crumbleys are being held at the Oakland County jail, though Ethan is kept away from adults.

Last month, attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference to discuss findings in the case, including a timeline of events in the months leading to the shooting as well as a sketch reportedly drawn by Ethan Crumbley.

Johnson said he spoke with school officials under oath. He said sworn depositions and emails chronicle months of missteps by teachers and a school counselor.

"I had a student during the first hour today, Ethan Crumbley, who was on his phone looking at different bullets at the end of the first hour today," Johnson said, reading an email from a concerned teacher.

The email was on Nov. 29, which was the day before the suspected shooter killed four students at Oxford High School.

It's also one of many emails between school officials Johnson said reveals how they missed multiple red flags not only on that day but also months before the shooting.

Most recently, New York-based firm Guidepost Solutions, which was hired by the Oxford Community Schools board to conduct a third-party investigation into the shooting, held interviews last week with students, parents and community members.

The board previously declined multiple offers from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct an investigation.

In the last few months, two board members, president Tom Donnelly and treasurer Korey Bailey, resigned.