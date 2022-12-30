Eastpointe organization hopes it's not too late for a Christmas miracle

Eastpointe, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) An organization that helps young mothers facing homelessness in Eastpointe is hoping it's not too late for a Christmas miracle.

Gianna House is dealing with extensive water damage after the cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused the pipes to burst.

It happened a day after Christmas.

"I was stunned. I was surprised…And it was pure devastation because everything was wet, dripping, damaged, completely soaked," said Executive Director Joella Bush.

Bush says three women and their babies live at Gianna House and were forced to evacuate while the water flooded multiple floors.

"And they had their babies in their arms and they were literally running out," she said.

No one was hurt, but majority of the donations like pampers and formula had to be thrown out.

All of it was set to help young mothers in the community.

"The community moms that we are accustomed to servicing everyday they won't have a place to go to to get the things that they need," Bush said. "That's pretty tough. That's a pretty tough pill to swallow."

Bush is now asking for the community to help replace the donations and give whatever they can for what will be an expensive repair process.

"We are hoping and praying to god the community will pull in, pull us in to support us to love on us," she said.

Bush said it could take up to a year before all of the repairs are completed.

If you would like to help, here's a link to the GoFundMe.