Eastpointe getting first SRO with state's grant dollars.

Eastepointe, Mich (CBS Detroit) - In Eastpointe's educational utopia within the Eastpointe Community Schools, they're looking forward to having more than just digital eyes helping with school security.

"We've been working on this for several years to get a full-time officer in the schools in light of what's been going on around the country," George Rouhib, Director of Public Safety for Eastpointe said.

Over the years, funding and mainly lack of officers has caused an issue with hiring a school resource officer.

"To hire a police officer is a challenge within itself. Monday we'll actually be at full staffing levels for the first time in four years," he said.

With officer vacancies filled nd now Governor Whitmer announcing she's giving grant dollars to 195 schools to hire SRO's. Eastpointe is receiving more than $180,000 for its new SRO. Superintendent Christina Gibson said the SRO will do more than provide security.

"We know that it has the capacity to help with school safety trainings with our staff and student outcomes with not just academics, but student success as well," Gibson said.