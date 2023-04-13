DPD sergeant injured after being struck by vehicle on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit Police sergeant is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash along I-94 in Detroit early Thursday morning.

The sergeant arrived on the scene to direct traffic following a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound lanes of the freeway around 2:40 a.m. near the Livernois Avenue exit. As he was getting out of his car, another driver slammed into the back of his cruiser at a high rate of speed. The sergeant was then struck by the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were sustained. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser was arrested for impaired driving.

"We were very lucky that this sergeant wasn't more seriously hurt," said MSP Lieutenant Mike Shaw in a press release. "Poor driving decisions are continuing to put everyone in danger on our roads. Please move over for emergency vehicles and don't drive impaired."

The freeway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.