DPD investigating after fatal hit and run outside of Little Caesars Arena

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police are investigating after a fatal hit and run occurred Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert.

The incident took place outside of Little Caesars Arena where the concert was held just after 10:30pm.

The victim, an adult Jane Doe, was struck by a black Jeep Gladiator.

The driver of the Jeep then fled the scene. Police are actively working to identify the suspect wanted in this crime.

If the public has any information regarding this fatality please contact any Detroit Police Department.