DPD holds news conference after 10 shot, 5 dead in 6 weekend shootings

"We had five shootings in Greektown, one on the Riverwalk," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Mayor Mike Duggan, along with Detroit Police Chief James White announced plans to increase patrols in dowtown Detroit after 10 people were shot, 5 killed in 6 separate shootings over the weekend.

"We have made a decision departmentally to move right into our midsummer deployment, and with that comes a few additions to somethings that we know works and some things that we want to do differently," said Chief White.

One of the things the city is going to do differently is increase patrols downtown to not only arrest anyone causing problems, but to prevent the violence from happening. Although 5 people were killed in the shootings, the suspects in each shooting were arrested quickly.

"The shooters or probably arrested by DPD and are now in custody. It was a remarkable law enforcement performance," Mayor Duggan said.

Mayor Duggan is also asking parents for their help. He issued a warning to remind parents about a 10pm curfew for those 15 years-old and younger. Teens 16-18 have an 11pm curfew throughout the city of Detroit.

"But you can't have unaccompanied minors anywhere in the city. This isn't anything new and people should know this," Mayor Duggan said.

Chief White said crowd control will be a major focus downtown, especially in Greektown.

"One of the things that you will see, is an emphasis on crowd management, ensuring that we have vehicles that are legally parked in certain areas move, focusing on, making sure that the egresses to these locations are clear," Chief White said.

"But at the end of the day we will refine our deployment and we will be more engaged with with the undercover officers in those groups that are walking and really giving us some heads up on what's happening in those arguments and things like that ahead of time."