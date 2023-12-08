Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights named of the best in the US

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo's annual Wild Lights is being recognized as one of the best zoo lights.

According to USA Today's 10Best Zoo Lights list, the event was ranked No. 9, followed by WildLights at the Living Desert Zoo in Palm Desert, California. The PNC Festival Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden sits in the No. 1 spot.

The top events were nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers.

Wild Lights is a winner! We are glowing! 😇 Because of you, the Detroit Zoo is on USA TODAY 10Best list for Zoo Lights! Thank you to everyone who voted for Wild Lights. See the lights LIVE: https://bit.ly/49fqANz Wild Lights is presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions. Read more about this top honor: https://bit.ly/3R7iEFO Posted by Detroit Zoo on Friday, December 8, 2023

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo is open through Jan. 7, 2024, and features 500 displays. This year includes the Environmental Impact II Art Exhibit inside the Ford Education Center. The traveling exhibit showcases works from 19 artists highlighting environmental issues.

Ticket prices start at $17, with parking an additional $8. Visit the Detroit Zoo's website for more information and to purchase tickets.