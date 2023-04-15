Detroit residents say an intersection is dangerous and are fed up after car nearly crashes into a home during an accident AJ Walker

People in a Detroit neighborhood say an intersection is dangerous and has been the cause of accidents due to people often speeding through it. It's located at Fargo and Chapel Street. We were on the scene of one of the accidents recently when a car crashed very close to a person's home.

People say they are fed up and want something done about it.

"This street right here is notorious for speeders summertime. Once the summertime hits, it's on," said Paris Mccurdy.

"They put speed humps and they don't even help because a lot of those cars just go right over those speed humps. Like they don't exist," said one man who lives in the area.

"It's accidents that happen on this corner. Are they reported? Probably not because we will hear a boom, a crash or whatever noise out here and then we will look out, everybody's gone. No police, no paramedics, the scene is gone," said a woman who lives in the area.

We took their concerns to officials with the City of Detroit within 24 hours, they said they would do something about it. They sent CBS Detroit this statement saying:

"After learning of residents' concerns about this intersection, DPW will be installing 4-way stop signs to improve public safety for pedestrians and motorists. The ultimate goal is to ensure as best as possible the health and safety of our residents. We encourage anyone with issues in the neighborhood to use the Improve Detroit app and feel free to contact us directly."

We went back to the intersection after getting a notification that would be installed and they were up. People living in the area were thankful and hoped the new stop signs will help slow down traffic.