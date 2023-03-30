Detroit police seek person of interest after 1 killed, another injured in shooting

Detroit police seek person of interest after 1 killed, another injured in shooting

Detroit police seek person of interest after 1 killed, another injured in shooting

Police are looking to speak with Christian Malone, 18, as a person of interest who was with the suspect at the time of the shooting. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking to speak with a person of interest after a shooting left one teenager dead and another injured.

The incident happened at about 4:18 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the 13900 block of Frankfort.

Police say an unknown suspect fired shots, striking two males. A 13-year-old was killed, and a 17-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police department, detectives are looking to speak with Christian Malone, 18, who was with the suspect at the time of the incident.

The person of interest is wearing all-black clothing in the video footage, and the suspect is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.