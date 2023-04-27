Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old boy who left home

Antieno Caleb Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

Antieno Caleb was last seen at about 5:13 p.m. on April 26. Detroit police say he left his mother's home (18600 block of Joseph Campau) without permission and failed to return home.

The teen's family reported that he is autistic and suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Antieno is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Balenciaga shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.