Detroit police searching for missing 74-year-old man

Duane Gustafson Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man who is suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Police say Duane Gustafson did not return home after he was discharged from a local hospital. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 27 around 3:30 p.m.

He was last known to be wearing a black jacket, blue hospital pants, and black and white shoes.

Gustafson is described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair. He does have tattoos on his forearms.

Anyone with information on Gustafson's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or 911.