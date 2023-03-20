Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for missing 56-year-old man

By Sara Powers

Stanley Mason Sr.  Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing for a week. 

Police say Stanley Mason Sr. was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at a restaurant in the 15000 block of Livernois. 

Mason did not return to his home in the 200 block of E. Buena Vista. 

Police describe Mason as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

